|
|
Judith (Catalano) LeBel, age 72, of Gloucester, formerly of Hanover and Rockland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 7, 2019. Judi was a graduate of the Rockland High School, class of 1964. She later moved to California with her husband and raised her two daughters there until returning to Massachusetts in 1999. Judi enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her 6 grandchildren. She celebrated 49 years of marriage on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Norman LeBel; and her two daughters, Maria (LeBel) Scarpa and her partner Rob Winchester of Middleton, and Lisa (LeBel) Dunsky and her husband Josh of Dunstable. She is also survived by her six precious grandchildren, Mia, Shea and Joey Scarpa, Madison Brett, and Josie and Jax Dunsky. She is also survived by her mother, Rita Catalano of Calif.; and 12 siblings, Fred Catalano of Marshfield, Deborah Chochrek and Daniel Catalano of Plymouth, John Catalano of Colo., Teresa Warka of Palmer and Regina Drysdale, Gerald Catalano, Wayne Catalano, Rita Lynn Baughman, Peter Catalano, Paul Catalano and Lisa Boyer, all of Calif. Judi also leaves behind cousins from the Catalano and Meade families, many loving in-laws from the LeBel family, and over 100 nieces and nephews. As a family, Norm, Maria, and Lisa wish to celebrate Judi and all she gave to them during her amazing life. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you please donate to a cause that is close to your heart in Judi's memory. The celebration of Judi's life will be held from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Neighborhood Club, 27 Glendale Rd., Quincy. Visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 11, 2019