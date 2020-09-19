1/1
Judith M. Dussault
Judith Marie Dussault, of Quincy, died September 14, 2020. Daughter of Wendy LaCoste and the late David Paul Dussault. Loving partner of Brian Alexander Purcell. Cherished mother of Alexis Marylee Dussault, Stella Jane Purcell, Grant Edward Purcell, and Harlan David Purcell. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Judith helped shape many lives with her sweet and loving soul. She was a constant advocate for the young and vulnerable. Her natural motherly spirit was a guiding light and constant inspiration to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judith may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk St. #405, Lowell, MA 01854. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 19, 2020.
Visitation
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
