|
|
Julia Ann Hajjar, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was 97. Born and raised in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Susan Hajjar. Julia attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1940. Following high school, Julia attended secretarial school in Boston. Julia had a fruitful career, first with her family's restaurant and then later, she opened her own business, 'Julie's Dress Shop', in Brockton where she offered women's clothing and dresses for all occasions. An avid reader, Julia visited the Thomas Crane Public Library regularly with her sister Mabel. They took full advantage of all library privileges. She read different kinds of books, but her favorite was historical fiction. In her spare time, Julia enjoyed gardening, spending time at the family pool where she was in charge of hospitality, visiting with her friends daily and checking on them by phone if she did not see them in person. Julia was a wonderful friend and ready to pitch in wherever she could be of assistance. She enjoyed traveling around the world with her nieces. A member of the Old Colony Ski Club, Julia liked to socialize at the lodge with her friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed golfing as well. She was an active member of the Nicholas G. Beram Veterans Association. She donated generously to many charities that were dear to her heart. The most important part of Julia's life was her family. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for the people she loved and cared for. Julia's feisty demeanor, kindness, humor, love and concern for her family and dedication are her legacy that will live on through her family and friends. She will be missed by all the lives she touched. Julia was the cherished sister of Sidney "Jack" Hajjar and his wife Evalynne of Milton, the late Mabel Hajjar and her husband Ferris of Quincy and the late Linda Hajjar and her husband Toufic of Quincy. She was the devoted aunt of Louise Densmore and her husband David of Braintree, Susan Hajjar of Hingham, Steve Hajjar and his wife Jean of Cohasset, Marianne Hajjar of Danvers, Helaine Nader and her husband Tony of Milton, Charles Hajjar and his wife Anne of Milton, John Hajjar and his wife Astrid of Milton and the late Michael Hajjar and his surviving wife Asma of Quincy. Julia was the devoted great aunt of seventeen and the devoted great great-aunt of five. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, October 30, 8:30 -10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New England Home for the Deaf, Danvers, Mass. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019