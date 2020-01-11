Home

Julia Baumeister


1952 - 2020
Julia Baumeister Obituary
Julia "Julie" "Judy" Baumeister died unexpectedly in Quincy, on January 8, 2020, at the age of 67. Julie is survived by her children, Adam Sheppard of Plymouth, David Sheppard of South Carolina, and Brooke Sheppard of Plymouth; her brothers, Kenneth Baumeister of Weymouth, Kevin Baumeister of Florida, Larry Baumeister of Weymouth, Brian Baumeister of Florida; and her sisters, Linda Baumeister of Milton, Jane Couper of Weymouth, Susan Abbott of Weymouth and Brenda Hayes of Milton. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Delores Baumeister, and her brother, John Baumeister Jr. Julie was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Julie was born June 27, 1952, in Cambridge, to John and Delores Baumeister. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1970 and then later from Massasoit Community College with a Liberal Arts degree. After moving to Halifax, she raised her family and was very active in their school community and sports teams. Julie worked for many years as a caring and gifted certified nursing assistant in various medical facilities in Massachusetts, where she always brought great joy and laughter to her patients with her wonderful sense-of-humor. She was an avid football fan and loved her Patriots and Tom Brady. She was a voracious reader of all kinds of genres and loved playing Scrabble. Julie enjoyed making crafts and cooking, especially for other people. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, January 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy, followed by a funeral Mass for Julie at 11 a.m. at St. Agatha's Parish, 432 Adams St., in Milton. Interment to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Special Needs Fund of South Shore Elder Services.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 11, 2020
