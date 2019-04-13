|
|
Julia Frances "Fran" (Harmon) Wyckoff, age 98, passed away on April 10, 2019 in North Attleboro. Born in Medford, she formerly lived in Quincy and Dorchester. A proud WAVE (USNR) during World War II, she served as a cryptologist at the United States Naval Communication Intelligence Organization in Washington, DC. A prolific writer, she penned detailed accounts of her service and until her recent illness, kept a diary every day of her life since childhood. The beloved wife of the late Francis L. Wyckoff, Fran was the loving mother of Frank Saxton of Portland, Ore., Dr. Patricia Wyckoff of Mansfield and the late Donald and Edward Wyckoff. The dear grandmother of Genevieve Minori of Allston and Frank, Jacob, Jessica, DJ, Stephen, Miranda and Edward, she is also survived by three great-grandchildren and her brother Roy Harmon of Newburyport. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Tuesday, April 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019