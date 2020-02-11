|
Julia Carol Luther, or more commonly named gamma or gramma passed away peacefully late Friday night on February 8, 2020. Carol was the loving daughter to the late Martin and Emma Spivey. She will be immensely missed by her six grandchildren Lily, Sam, Owen, Charlie, Cora and Emma. She also leaves behind her daughters Kimberley Benedict from New York and Heather Gervasi from Plymouth. She was married to the late Kenneth Luther from North Carolina. Carol also cherished her many lifelong friends including Beverly, Barbara, Pat, Judy, Faye and Kathy. Although some of her heart remains in North Carolina she was a true New Englander. She was an avid reader, liked to win every conversation and pretended to watch the Patriots. Her absolute joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 1pm from Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020