Julianne M. Scott
Julianne M.'"Julie"' age 30, of Milton, died at home surrounded by her incredibly loving family after a long courageous battle with addiction. Loving daughter of Mary M. and the late Kevin G. Scott. Loving sister of Jennifer Forry of Brookline, Christopher Scott of Coventry, CT, Kaitlyn Robichaud of Berkley, Kevin Scott of Canton and Timothy Scott of Easton. Sister-in-law of Ryan Forry, Nicholas Robichaud, Kristin Scott and Andrea Scott. Cherished granddaughter of Margaret Krim and the late Robert Krim and George and Louise Scott. Loving aunt of Liam, Aiden, Kevin, Tommy and Morgan. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours Monday, August 31st from 4 to 7 PM at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave., Milton. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only 30 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required and please bring your own pen. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, on Tuesday at 10 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and website please see www. alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Church
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
