Julieanne Connelly Obituary
Julieanne Connelly, age 70, a lifelong Quincy resident, died unexpectedly at home, Saturday, April 20, 2019. Julieanne was born in Quincy, to the late Francis E. and Grace Lillian (Eaton) Connelly. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1967. She was employed in food services at Thayer Academy in Braintree for over thirty years. Julieanne loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. Devoted sister of Michael F. Connelly and his wife Paula of Dennis, Rosemary Dixon and her husband Maury of Charlevoix, Michigan, Mary J. Contrino and her husband Vincent of Quincy, the late James P. Connelly and his wife Jeanne of Weymouth. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, April 25 at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julieannes memory may be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019
