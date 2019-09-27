|
June A. (Moore) Bulpett, 89, of Rockland, formerly of Southbridge, passed peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Milton. June was a widow of David E. Bulpett and was predeceased by two brothers, William and Thomas. She leaves behind four sons, Thomas, Jeffery, David and Dana, two daughters, Deborah Appapillai and Laura Campbell, a sister Bettie Swanson, 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. June grew up in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School. She later graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. After nursing school, June married and lived in Wakefield and then Holliston. June moved to Southbridge in 1975. While living there she worked at JC Penny in Sturbridge for over 20 years. June was a resident of Rockland for the past 13 years. June was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed playing the piano, politics, movies and reading. Her biggest joy was her family. At her request, calling hours and funeral service will be private. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Sturbridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington's disease Society of America, 80 East Concord St., Boston, Ma 02118 or the , 300 5th Ave., Unit 6, Waltham, Ma. 02451 An online guest book is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 27, 2019