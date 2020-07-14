June D. (Witt) Saluti, age 90, of Hingham, passed away peacefully July 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Hugo F. Saluti. Dear mother of Daviann Giovannucci and her husband Everett Hurd of Brockton, Robin Gubbins and her husband Jack of Pembroke, the late Robert Giovannucci Jr. and his surviving wife Karen Giovannucci of Bellingham, Francesca Sadler of Hingham and her late husband John Sadler, and Anthony Giovannucci and his wife Linda of Norwell. Loving grandmother of Adam Culley, David Huyler, Amy Mulholland, Daniel Giovannucci, Katelyn Williams, Jennifer Kesselman, Elizabeth and Christopher Sadler, Caroline, Emma and Lillie Giovannucci, and the late Robert Giovannucci III and Alexander Culley. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Arlene Curran and Beverly Murphy. Family was at the center of June's entire life. She was always wanting to hear stories of where everyone was and what they were doing. She was an amazing cook and passed her love of cooking and baking down to all generations. She was innately curious, continually interested in learning about a variety of topics ranging from practical to philosophical. Her love of reading served her well in these pursuits and she had a passion for her orchid collection. Her family would like to acknowledge their gratitude for the compassionate and loving care of the Queen Anne's Nursing Home staff and NVNA Hospice. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours Thursday, July 16 from 4-8 pm at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Funeral services will be held privately for the family at St. Pauls Church. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check in her memory to Queen Anne's Nursing Home, 50 Recreation Dr., Hingham MA 02043 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.dana-farber.org/gift
