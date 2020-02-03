|
|
June (McKenzie) Libby, 89, of Danvers, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danvers. She was born June 30, 1930, in Hingham, to the late George and Bernice (Tirrell) McKenzie. June was a longtime resident of Quincy and lived for over 25 years at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy. June worked for many years at a General Dynamics in Quincy and loved collecting costume jewelry. She was preceded in death by her late husband Norman and daughter Debra Joyce. She is survived by her sisters, Constance Bigger of Arizona and Elizabeth Ouellette of Connecticut; as well as many nieces and nephews. ConteFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020