June M. Gibbons, of Quincy passed away Aug 21, peacefully at home. June was a devoted and loving mother grandmother and great-grandmother. June leaves behind her children Susan Walsh of Nevada, Linda Zichelle of Fitchburg, Thomas Gibbons of Quincy, Mike Gibbons and his wife Jean of Sandwich, Patrick Gibbons and his wife Linda of Pembroke. Cherished Grandmother of 12, the late Adam Walsh, Jennifer, Mikey, Melissa, Pat, Connor, Ryan, Katie, Frankie, Anthony, Jarod and Christina. Great Grandmother of 4, Mya, Owen, Skylar, and Sydney Rose. June was a beautiful, smart, gracious, and abundantly kind woman with a sense of humor. The many people who knew her remember her for her desire to help those in need through Friends of Bill, her second family for over 40 years. They will remember her positive energy and complimentary words. Her gift to us was the pleasure of knowing her and she will be remembered in all of our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial Wed at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy. Due to covid visiting hours will be private.



