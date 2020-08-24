1/1
June M. Gibbons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June M. Gibbons, of Quincy passed away Aug 21, peacefully at home. June was a devoted and loving mother grandmother and great-grandmother. June leaves behind her children Susan Walsh of Nevada, Linda Zichelle of Fitchburg, Thomas Gibbons of Quincy, Mike Gibbons and his wife Jean of Sandwich, Patrick Gibbons and his wife Linda of Pembroke. Cherished Grandmother of 12, the late Adam Walsh, Jennifer, Mikey, Melissa, Pat, Connor, Ryan, Katie, Frankie, Anthony, Jarod and Christina. Great Grandmother of 4, Mya, Owen, Skylar, and Sydney Rose. June was a beautiful, smart, gracious, and abundantly kind woman with a sense of humor. The many people who knew her remember her for her desire to help those in need through Friends of Bill, her second family for over 40 years. They will remember her positive energy and complimentary words. Her gift to us was the pleasure of knowing her and she will be remembered in all of our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial Wed at 10 AM in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy. Due to covid visiting hours will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved