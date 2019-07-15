|
June "Mickey" Callahan McLean, 87 years of age, passed away on July 12, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Dorchester, she was the loving daughter of Margaret (O'Meara) and William Maguire. She was the sister of the late Jeanne Yovino of California and the late Paul Maguire of Dorchester. June was deeply loved by all her children. June was the mother of the late Arlene Callahan, Kathleen Dwyer, and Daniel Callahan. She is survived by her daughters Maryellen Gushue (James), June Kabachus (John) both of South Weymouth, and her sons Shawn Callahan (Patricia) of Norwell, Michael McLean (girlfriend Nancy) of Braintree. June was also the grandmother of 10 beautiful grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was the loving aunt of Gerald McLean of Braintree and cousin of Kathleen O'Meara O'Leary of Quincy. Her most cherished time was with her family and loving dogs. While raising her 7 children, including triplets, she worked part time for New England Telephone and John Hancock. June was truly loved, not only by her family, but also by strangers who she met on a daily basis. Visiting hours will be at the Mortimer N. Peck-Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree on Tuesday, July 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gathering at the Funeral home Wednesday, July 17, at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., South Braintree Square. Burial will follow at the Braintree Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019