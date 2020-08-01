June V. (Cole) Teeter, age 96 of Marshfield, formerly of Brockton and Gilford NH, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 30, 2020. Loving wife of Osborne C. Teeter who predeceased her in 1992, June was the dear mother of Norma Frasca of Marshfield, Nancy Buchawski and her husband Tom of Kingston, Laurie Champagne and her husband Richard of Gilford, NH, Paul Teeter and his wife Kathryn of Pembroke, Robert Teeter and his wife Kelly of Belmont, NH, and the late Stephen Teeter of San Antonio, TX. She was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Joseph, Ryan, Derek, Matthew, Erika and Jesse, and great-grandmother of Natalie, Aubrey, Isabella, Maxwell, and Logan. Proud mother, Grandmother, and great-grandmother, June was happiest when she was spending time with her children and volunteering at Genesis in Laconia for many years and also at Marshfield Council of Aging for 10 years. June was a kind, giving, loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed enough to know her. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and will conclude with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Junes memory can be made to the Marshfield Senior Center. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
.