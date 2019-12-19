|
Karen A. Burgess, age 57, entered into eternal life on December 18, 2019. Karen was born and raised in Weymouth and had lived in Northbridge for many years. Karen was employed at Macy's Department Store in Auburn for many years. Devoted mother of Brandon Bullens. Beloved sister Charles Burgess and his wife Eileen of Kingston, David Burgess and his wife Mary of Lake City, Florida, Mark Burgess of Norwood and Michael Burgess of Boston. Beloved aunt of several nieces and nephews. Memorial visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Saturday, December 21, from 3 until 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral Mass next week to be announced. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 19, 2019