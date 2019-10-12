|
Karen A. Capuzzo of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, died October 8, 2019. She was the loving mother of Stephanie Capuzzo of Quincy; cherished daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Capuzzo; caring sister of Jack Capuzzo and his wife Marilyn of Hull, MaryAnn Leyva and her husband Peter of Weymouth, Paul Capuzzo of Norwell and the late Arthur Capuzzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Karen was a longtime employee for Ophthalmic Consultant of Boston. She was a devout Catholic and active in St. Albert the Great Church in Weymouth. Karen enjoyed cooking and especially hosting Christmas Eve dinner for her whole family. She cherished her cats and the time spent with her family. She will be remembered for her kind and generous personality. Karen will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karen may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2019