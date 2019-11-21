Home

Karen A. Murphy, formerly of South Boston, Abington and Plymouth, died November 9, 2019. Karen was one of the first female underground lineman in Boston Edison history. A proud member of Local 369 for 22 years, she retired at the top of her field as Underground Inspector. Loving daughter of the late Peter J. Murphy and Margaret (Dowd) Daley-Murphy, she was the niece of Anna Murphy, formerly of South Boston, in Weymouth, and Carol Murphy of Braintree; aunt of Michael Patrick Daley-Colburn of Grain Valley, Mo.; cousin of Anne M. Litterio of North Weymouth, Claire Murphy of South Boston, Kevin Murphy of South Boston, Paul Barrett of Cohasset, Thomas Barrett of South Boston, Joseph Barrett of Wayland, Anne Marie Barrett of Quincy, Allison Murphy of Abington, Patricia Barrett of Milton, Michael Barrett of South Boston, Joseph Murphy of Quincy, Edward Barrett of Norwell, Maureen Pistorio of Rockland, Mark Dowd of Attleboro, Steven Dowd of Whitman, Daniel and Michael Delanis of Lakeland, Fla., Cheryl Leonard of Whitman, John Leonard of SC. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., South Boston, on Sunday, November 24, from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, on Monday, November 25, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
