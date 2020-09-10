Karen Higgins, 74, of Weymouth passed away on August 17, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Brenner. Karen is survived by her siblings, Jane Byron of Duxbury, Nancy Curtin and her husband Bert of Worcester, Thomas Beard and his wife Lisa of West Roxbury and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Christine Cunning of Sandwich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Karen will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in S. Dennis. For online condolences, please visit doanebealamesdennis.com
.