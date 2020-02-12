Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Mangano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Mangano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Mangano Obituary
Karen L. (Brown) Mangano, age 53, of Mansfield, formerly of East Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeths Medical Center in Brighton. She was the beloved wife of Michael C. Mangano Sr., to whom she was wed on May 14, 1994. Born in Milton, July 8, 1966, she was a loving daughter of Louise D. (Cooper) Brown of Whitman, formerly of East Weymouth and the late Charles E. Brown. Karen grew up in East Weymouth and was educated in Weymouth schools. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and for over twenty years was employed in the banking industry. A resident of Mansfield for the past twenty-seven years, Karens family was truly the focal point of her life. She enjoyed her home and friends and her hobbies included gardening. She always had a special place in her heart for animals and will be deeply missed by her treasured cat "Luna". In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her devoted children, Michael C. Mangano Jr. and Amanda L. Mangano both of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of Cheryl Oriola and her husband Michael of Marshfield, Stephen Brown and his wife Karen of Abington and Richard Brown and his wife Doreen of Yarmouthport. She was the cherished sister-in-law of Lorraine Hulbert and her husband Jay of Minnesota and is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours in celebration of her life on Saturday, February 15, from 2-5 p.m. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, Karens family has requested that contributions in her memory be made to the Mansfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 25, Mansfield, MA 02048. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -