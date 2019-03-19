|
|
Karen (McSweeney) Palmer, of Hanover, formerly of Randolph, passed away at home on March 18, 2019, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Donald M. Palmer; and daughter, Nichole Hiltz; as well as two grandchildren, Ever and Baxter. She was the daughter of Evelyn M. McSweeney and the late William T. McSweeney of Martha's Vineyard. She has 5 siblings, William and his wife Carol, Mary, Kim, Jack and his wife Lisa, Brian and Susan. Karen will be missed by many friends, as well as her many nieces and nephews. One of Karen's greatest joys was boating with her husband in Scituate during the summer and Florida in the winter. She also loved spending time with her family and had a heart of gold. A wake will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, March 21, from 3-7 p.m. and a private service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019