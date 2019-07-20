Home

Karin I. Nauth-Shelley


1966 - 2019
Karin I. Nauth-Shelley Obituary
Karin Indira Nauth-Shelley, of Hull, born in Kingston, Jamaica, June 7, 1966, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 53. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Simon Shelley; sister of Roger Nauth; and daughter of Rev. Thelma Nauth and the late Rev. Beale Nauth. Karin rests in eternal love and peace. A memorial service starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, will be held at the North River Community Church, 334 Old Oak Street, Pembroke, www.northriverchurch.org. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019
