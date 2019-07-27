|
|
Karl F. Stammen MD, of Norwell, died on July 9, 2019. Born in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sept. 29, 1924, he was the son of the late Erna (Gasper) and Ferdinand Stammen. He studied medicine at University of Bonn and served his residencies in internal medicine in Ohio and Deaconess Hospital in Boston. He then spent many years in private practice. Karl was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Dowling); and the devoted father of Karl Jr., Bettina, and Peter; grandfather of Fritz Stammen, Catrina and Drew McGrath; brother of Marianne Konig. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Karl may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 27, 2019