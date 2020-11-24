1/1
Kate Daly
{ "" }
Kate (Kirby) Daly of Dartmouth, formerly of Weymouth, died November 20, 2020, at the age of 67. Kate grew up in St. Peter's Parish in Dorchester. She loved music and spending time with friends. She also enjoyed traveling, excursions to the beach and family gatherings. She was the beloved wife of James Daly. Loving mother of Liliana Daly of Dartmouth. Daughter of the late Mary and Edward Kirby. Sister of Edward Kirby of Melrose, Ann Shannon of Rockland, Joan Kirby of Braintree, and the late Ellen Marie Drogo, Maureen Tippett and Edwina Kirby. Kate had a special bond with her late aunt, Ellen Griffin. Dear friend of Judy and Bruce Tester of Glendale, AZ. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends both here and in Chicago and Connacht. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Donations in memory of Kate may be made to the American Lung Assoc. in MA, 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For those unable to gather together with Kate's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 24, 2020.
