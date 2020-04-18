|
|
Katelyn E. MacKinnon, age 39, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Katie is survived by her loving parents Paul S. and Christine (Laham) MacKinnon of Weymouth, her cherished son Cye Johnston, and her siblings Stephen MacKinnon and his fiance Marilee of Weymouth, Laurie MacKinnon Clemente and her husband Anthony of Reading, and David MacKinnon and his fiance Michelle of Weymouth. Katie's greatest joy was being a mother to her loving son Cye. Her favorite days with him were spent learning together, sharing laughter and continuously loving him through life. She was so proud of the young man he has become and took great pride in all of his achievements. Katie loved to be in her parent's company. She enjoyed taking long walks with her Dad, debating politics or building fences for their yearly garden which filled their Spring-time days with everlasting laughs and memories. She was the light of his life. Katie's mother was her best friend and confidante. They enjoyed many days bargain shopping, cooking together and reminiscing about life. As the baby of the family, her siblings and their spouses were her biggest mentors, and most importantly her pillars of strength. The powerful and ever-lasting love shared between Katie, her son and parents, her brothers, and her sister is one that cannot be broken by loss but made stronger through their deeply bonded memories. Katie cherished and adored her nieces Avalina, Carly, Alivia and nephew Gabriel. Passionate about learning, she would share history, literature and life lessons every chance she had. She loved long chats with her Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends | gaining knowledge about family history through stories and laughter. Her God-mother Stephanie, was her constant guide. Katie loved them all dearly. Faith in God was a source of comfort for Katie, living each day guided by his light and love. Her adoring parents taught her to love, to be kind, and to be empathetic. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you", are words Katie lived by day in and day out, spreading her kindness and compassion to anyone she would meet. Katie did a wonderful job instilling all of these traits, in her son Cye who lives in her footsteps as a kind, brilliant, and joyous young man. Katelyn was loved dearly by her family and friends. The lives of those she has graced will never be the same again. Funeral arrangements for Katie are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. If you would like to leave a message with the family please visit www.CCShepherd.com. Donations may be made in Lieu of flowers to either at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the at 4899 Belfort Rd. suite 300, Jacksonville, FL.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020