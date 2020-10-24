Katelyn O'Sullivan Simeone, of Kingston, formerly of Milton, died suddenly October 21, 2020, age 38 years. Katelyns natural beauty and charm would light up every room she entered. Her unending well of love spread to every family member, animal, and stranger that was lucky enough to cross her path. Katelyns love of music and the Arts permeated through every fiber of her being. Her keen eye captured endless beautiful photographs. Wife of John P. Simeone of Marshfield. Beloved daughter of Virginia M. OSullivan of Milton and the late Timothy "Chris" OSullivan. Loving sister of Kelly and her husband Sean McGillowey, and Timothy C. OSullivan, all of Milton. Cherished aunt of Jack and Patrick McGillowey. Daughter-in-law of John and Margie Simeone of Marshfield. Sister-in-law of Teresa Cazeault and Maria Simeone, and their families. Dear Godmother of Kendall Kelleher. Dear friend of Erik Bischoff. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, here and in Ireland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, on Tuesday morning, October 27th, at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, space is limited. Donations may be made in Katelyns memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook and to view funeral mass live stream please visit Katelyn's obituary at www.jmurphyfh.com
. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.