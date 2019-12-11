Home

Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills
29 St. Mary's Road
Milton, MA
Katherine Ann (Horgan) Landers, 81, of Milton, died Saturday, December 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of the late John J. Landers, Jr. Loving mother of Suzanne Landers Zavatsky and her husband S.J. of Milton, John Landers and his wife Kathleen of Hyde Park, and Katherine Landers Keyes and her husband James of Milton. She is also survived by the grandchildren she adored: Michelle Landers of Quincy, Adrah Landers of Hyde Park, Aidan Keyes and Alexandra Zavatsky, both of Milton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills, 29 St. Mary's Road, Milton, Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Friday from 2 - 5 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019
