Katherine "Kathleen" (O'Sullivan) Carson, age 100, of Weymouth passed away peacefully May 9, 2020. Kathleen was born in Boston, April 2, 1920, and raised in Dorchester. Kathleen lost her mother at the age of seven and her father at the age of fourteen. The eldest of 3, she and her 2 younger sisters were sent to to Ireland to live with their relatives. They returned to the U.S. in 1940 on an ocean liner commissioned by the U.S. to repatriate American citizens from the UK at the start of WWII. Kathleen enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served from 1944 to 1946. She married her childhood sweetheart Walter, also a WWII veteran, in 1948 and moved to Weymouth to raise their family. A devout Catholic, she and her husband were very active in many activities at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth their entire lives. Kathleen was an avid reader and a wonderful storyteller. She had a fantastic memory and could talk extensively about historical events, her upbringing in Boston in the 1920s, and especially her teenage years spent living in County Cork, Ireland. Proud of her Irish heritage, she was encouraged by her children to write about her years in Ireland. They were printed and distributed to family and friends. She loved movies and that love is carried on by her children and grandchildren. In their later years, she and Walter enjoyed traveling. Their favorite destination was Ireland to visit family and welcomed many relatives from the "old country" to their home in Weymouth. She will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews and all those who knew her. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Walter "Kit" Carson. Daughter of the late Timothy and Ellen (O'Leary) O'Sullivan, sister of the late Eileen Hawes and the late Joan Fagan, Kathleen is survived by her children, Maureen Carson of Weymouth, Neil Carson of South Hadley, James Carson and his wife Kathleen of Abington, and Dennis Carson and his wife Lisa of Hanson, her grandchildren, Jennifer Dunbar, Michael Carson and his wife Danielle, Brian Carson and his wife Sandra, Andrew Carson, and Alanna Carson. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Piper Carson. Funeral arrangements for Kathleen are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to then current viral crisis. Kathleen will be interred in St. Joseph's Cemetery in W. Roxbury. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth at a later date. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020