|
|
Katherine Elaine (Keating) Boudreau, 79, of Hanover, passed away on October 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Donald F. Boudreau, she will be dearly missed by her daughter Donna Sullivan, son-in-law Christopher, and her three granddaughters Katherine, Kimberly and Brooke Sullivan. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Alice Keating of Boston. Sister of the late John Keating, Mildred Dahl, Mary Sherman and Walter Keating, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Those who knew her will remember her love of family, upbeat personality, and unwavering sense of humor. Her hobbies included cheering on the Patriots, watching movies, and caring for her cat, Salem. A friend to all she met, she was deeply grateful to her caretakers, many of whom became friends. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Monday, October 21, from 8-8:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington St., Rte. 53, Pembroke, at 9 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams St., Dorchester. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019