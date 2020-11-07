1/1
Katherine J. Callahan
Katherine "Kathie" J. (Inglis) Callahan, 80, of Quincy, passed away November 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in Neponset, to the late Edward Dale and Katherine Rita (Kilroy) Inglis, along with her sisters, Jeanne Inglis of Fla., and Joan Meade of Mass. She was a schoolteacher her entire career with over 20 years in the Boston Public School system. She retired from Madison Park High School. She was a graduate of St. Ann's School in Neponset, Matignon High School and Bridgewater State College. Kathie was also a talented florist and tireless volunteer for the environment, clean water and her local church. She loved country music and was passionate about politics. Most importantly, she loved and bragged about her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Callahan. Loving mother of Robert J. Callahan and spouse Kim of Mass., Carol Feindel and spouse David of Conn., Kathie Malefatto and spouse Marc of Mass., Debbie Brown and spouse Sheridan of N.H., and the late Patricia Dale Callahan. Proud grandmother of Hailey, Reagan, Owen, Laurel, Katherine and Abigail. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Monday, November 9, 2020, 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, in Milton, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to the extent they are comfortable. Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Patricia Dale Callahan at Fontbonne, the Early College of Boston, in support of the Fund for Fontbonne, proving critically needed student financial aid. Donations can be made online at http://fontbonne-memorialgifts.org/ or by check to Advancement Office, Fontbonne, the Early College of Boston, 930 Brook Street, Milton, MA 02186. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
Kathie was a real treasure. We both graduated from St. Ann’s and then Matignon HS. We kept in contact through colleges and marriage. I will certainly miss her and I am sorry for her passing.
Jane Donnelly Gawronski
Classmate
November 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of one of the families loved one.May the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories close to the families hearts ♥. As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GP/Lm
