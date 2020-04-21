|
|
Katherine J. Spring of Quincy, passed peacefully away on April 15, 2020, after a brief illness. Dear daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Lawton) Spring. Loving sister of Edward Spring Jr. and his wife Ruth, Ellen Staff and her husband Robert and the late Thomas Spring. Devoted sister-in-law of Kathleen Doherty Spring and her cousin Carol Lawton Reynolds and lifelong friend of Kathleen Gemski. Cherished aunt of Danille Palmariello and her husband Anthony, Joanne Staff Como and her husband Kevin, Allison Cayer and her husband Shawn, Justine Staff, Stephen Spring and his wife Annie, Joanna Townsend and her husband Joseph, John Spring, Kelly Spring and the late Brian Spring. Katherine retired from the Mass Real Estate board after 22 years of dedicated service. She was passionate and loved the Patriots, Bruins and politics. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherines name may be made to: Friends of The Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02269. For on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneral.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 21, 2020