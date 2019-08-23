|
|
Katherine M. "Kathy" (MacDonald) McCuddy, 84, of Hanson, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a long illness. Daughter of the late William and Margaret MacDonald, she was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" McCuddy. She will be missed by all including her children, Karen (McCuddy) Swinamer of Mansfield, John McCuddy of Hanson and Michael McCuddy of Rockland. She leaves behind her sister, Ina Chute of Hanson; four grandchildren, Sarah (Swinamer) Gillis of Virginia, Megan Swinamer of Mansfield, Colleen and Tommy McCuddy of Bridgewater; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Jessie (Bunty) Nestor, and her best friend, Dottie Beaulieau. Visting hours will be held Sunday, August 25, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. at Blanchard Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Plympton. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019