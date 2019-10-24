|
|
Katherine M. (Kezer) Milner of West Yarmouth, formerly of Weymouth, died October 21, 2019 at the age of 72. Kathy grew up in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School in 1964. She was a cheerleader and cheered at the victorious state championship in 1963. She married Dick in 1964, Rick and Paul soon followed. As a young working mom, she considered many her work family at E.T. Wrights in Rockland, East Weymouth Savings Bank and finally as a banking systems analyst at MSI in Braintree. She and Dick, along the way, were devoted hockey parents, which says a lot about them both. They made families of the hockey parents in Rockland, Weymouth and St. Josephs. However, the greatest joy she found was her selfless dedication as "Nana" to her grandchildren. She was a wonderful matriarch to her family and they all now carry with them. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Milner. Loving mother of Richard M. Milner Jr. and his wife Susan of Newton, NH; and Paul H. Milner and his wife Rhonda of South Weymouth. Devoted "Nana" to Caitlin, Rebecca, Christian, and Evan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019