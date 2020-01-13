Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Katherine Montanari Obituary
Katherine Montanari, age 93, of Scituate, died peacefully on January 10, 2020, at Harbor House in Hingham. Beloved Wife to the late Arthur Montanari. She is survived by her children James, his wife Mary of Norwell, William his wife Mary of Scituate, Donna Dolan, her husband Bruce of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Peter, his wife Deborah of Scituate. Loving grandmother to Kristen Thistle, William Montanari, Annie O'Donnell, Amanda Montanari, and Danielle Dolan-Drew. One of her great joys was her six great-grandchildren. Kay was the sister to Edward Scarsilloni and Rose Damon, both of Scituate and Patricia Murphy of Rockland. She was predeceased by sisters Elizabeth Harper and Mary Cappuccio and brothers Lawrence and James Scarsilloni . Kay was born and raised on the 3A farm in Scituate and at an early age began working at the family gas station. When her husband Monty returned from WWII, they married and started their family. She took pleasure in sewing, crocheting, needlepoint, crafts and baking. While living at South Meadow Village in Carver, she was an ardent bingo player and loved a good game of bocce. Kay was always the first to volunteer to help neighbors in need. For several years, she volunteered at Catholic Charities Thrift Shop in Plymouth. Kay and her husband enjoyed travelling. They drove across the country several times to visit family in California. She especially was fond of Bermuda, summers in Maine and New Brunswick Canada. A visitation will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 4 -7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd Scituate. Funeral ceremony is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scituate Community Christmas, 125 Mann Lot Road, Scituate, MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020
