Kathleen Ann (Gunn) Doyle, age 72, of Quincy, formerly of So. Boston, passed away peacefully, her loving family by her side, on Nov. 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Adrian J. Doyle of Quincy; devoted mother of Kathleen and her husband, Bill Carr of Hanson and Joseph Doyle and his wife, Bridget of Derry, N.H.; sister of Thomas Gunn of Middleboro, Geri Heavey of Avon, Peggy Mc Intyre of Halifax and Judy Doyle of Abington, Debbie Nee of Wollaston and the late Bobby and Betty Jean Gunn. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Laura Gunn. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1015 Sea St., Quincy, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment is private. For complete obituary and guest book, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 617-696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019