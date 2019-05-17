Kathleen A. (Conley) Paulsen, of Braintree, originally South Boston, died May 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Kathy adored her family and being "Nanny" to her 6 grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to anywhere warm, especially Hawaii. She was an avid reader and kept in touch over the years with her school friends from Southie. She worked for over 20 years at Pneumatic Scale as a clerk. Kathy was a strong willed, witty, and a social woman with a great sense of humor. She loved being around her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Beloved wife of Arthur C. Paulsen of Braintree. Loving mother of Beverly Baker and her husband Christopher of Quincy, Richard Brown and his wife Janet of Easton, Craig Brown and his partner Ed of Denver, and Chris Brown and his wife Suzanne of Hanover. Cherished sister of Barbara Conley of Quincy, Geraldine Henault of Quincy, Bobby Conley of Hingham, and the late Lorraine Raymond, June Glynn, and Arlene Coolen. Devoted "Nanny" of Callie Baker, and Conley, Katie, Maya, Colin, and Cassie Brown. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 17, 2019