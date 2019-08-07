Home

Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
So. Braintree Sq., MA
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
until 9:15 at the AM Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home
Kathleen A. Zmudzien

Kathleen A. Zmudzien Obituary
Kathleen A. "Kathy" (McLaughlin) Zmudzien, passed away after a battle with cancer, Aug. 2, 2019, at the age of 56. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Zmudzien; loving mother of Richard E. "Ricky" Zmudzien Jr. and his wife Katie of Minn., Redmond D. Zmudzien and his wife Allysa of Brighton and Ryne D. Zmudzien of Braintree; devoted daughter of Theresa (Scaduto) McLaughlin of Braintree and the late Paul McLaughlin; dear sister of Paul McLaughlin of Pa., and Teresa McLaughlin of Boxborough. Kathy was born in Boston and lived in Braintree, where she graduated from Braintree High School, Class of 1981. In addition to being a dedicated mother to her three sons, she was a traffic supervisor for the town of Braintree for nearly 25 years. Her most recent crossing post was River St. and Middle St., Braintree. She will be reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, until 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Square. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the . For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019
