Kathleen "Kay" Aicardi passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Kathleen was the devoted wife of the late Frank Aicardi for 56 years. She is survived by their 5 children that they raised in Norwell while living there for nearly 60 years, Kathleen T. Aicardi and her husband Daniel E. Mahoney of Pembroke, Susan Kelley and her husband Tony of Marshfield, Frank Aicardi of Scituate, Christine Kidd and her husband Jim of Pembroke, and Steven Aicardi of West Harwich. Kathleen is also survived by her sister Evelyn McArdle and her husband John of North Falmouth, her brother Joseph Mulvey and his wife Janet of North Falmouth, and her brother Gerard Mulvey and his wife Susie of North Quincy. Born in Boston, October 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Mauriello) Mulvey. She graduated North Quincy High School in 1949 and was then employed at the John Hancock Company in Boston. Kathleen had a strong faith and was always optimistic. She was an avid reader, loved the beach and was always knowledgeable of current events. Kathleen had a great sense of humor and never ceased to amuse her family with a good "one-liner". There is no doubt that Kathleen's greatest joy was her 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Heath Quinn and his wife Erica and son Jaxon, Ryan Kelley and his wife Vanessa and daughter Tori, Jacqueline Kelley, Jason Kelley, Andrew Kelley, Kate Aicardi, Jimmy Kidd, Grace Kidd, Nick Aicardi and Max Aicardi. A private burial will take place at Washington Street Cemetery in Norwell. A memorial Mass and celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020