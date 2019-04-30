|
Kathleen Cina, 60, of Plymouth, the beloved wife of Anthony Cina, died on April 26, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Weymouth, daughter of Marguerite Goodale of Carver and the late William Goodale, Kathy was raised and educated in Hanson and graduated from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School in 1976. There was no one more committed and dedicated to being a mother and homemaker than Kathy. Her husband, children and new granddaughter were her number one priority. Kathy had a talent for interior design and spent many hours redecorating her new home in Plymouth. She cherished times hosting her family and friends on her back porch as well as the Plymouth waterfront. Kathy had a natural gift of making everyone she met feel special and always greeted everyone she met with a smile, hug and a kiss. Kathy is survived by her mother, Marguerite (Hine) Goodale of Carver; her husband, Anthony Cina of Plymouth; her son, Anthony J. Cina and his wife Elizabeth of Walpole; her daughter, Jaclyn Clifford and husband Michael of Bridgewater; brothers, William Goodale, Michael Goodale and Kevin Goodale; and sister, Maureen Nissen and her husband Robert. The Cina family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Kathy's life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 5-8 in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., Rockland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Family Church in Rockland, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Donations in Kathy's name may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019