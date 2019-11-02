The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
Kathleen E. Davies

Kathleen E. Davies Obituary
Kathleen E. "Kay" of Bridgewater, formerly of Braintree, passed away at home surrounded by family on October 31, 2019. Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. In her free time she enjoyed shopping, traveling, especially cruising and in her early years loved bowling and boating. Kay was blessed with lifelong friends and a wonderful family. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of 61 years to John T. "Jack" Davies of Bridgewater. Devoted mother of John T. "Jack" Davies Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Braintree, Linda Pace and her husband Scott of Holbrook and Chrissy Pace of Bridgewater. Cherished Nani of Nick, Rachel, Courtney and the late Julie. Great-grandmother of Kaleb. Loving sister of Maureen McMahon of Roslindale, Patricia Snow of SC, Eileen McMahon of Quincy and the late Raymond McMahon and Anne Marie Delacono. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kay may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019
