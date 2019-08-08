|
Kathleen M. (Bardon) Carroll, age 45, of LaBelle, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, with her family at her side, after a long battle with cancer. She leaves her two sons, Eric N. and Jeremy A. Bardon of LaBelle, Fla.; and her siblings, William E. Bardon Jr. and his wife Grace (Ico) of Olney, Md., Daniel P. Bardon of Marshfield, Mass., Elizabeth A. Roy and her husband Christopher of Plymouth, Mass., Jeffrey M. Bardon and his wife Sandra (Durant) of Worcester, Mass., Kevin M. Bardon and his wife Laura (Shannon) of Holbrook, Mass., and Timothy J. Bardon and his wife Tania (Chacon) of Brookline, N.H. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born December 9, 1973, in Atlanta, Ga., Kathy was the daughter of the late William E. and Margaret (Nuite) Bardon of Marshfield, Mass. Upon graduation from Marshfield High School in 1991, Kathy enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Wash., and Ft. Irwin in El Paso, Texas, before being deployed to Kuwait with her unit in 1994-1995. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1998, Kathy trained and was employed as a pharmacy technician while living in Coldwater, Mich. For the past 5 years, she was a dispatcher with the Hendry County Sheriff's Office in LaBelle, Fla. Known as "Kat" to family and friends, she enjoyed singing Karaoke and attending ConCom in Atlanta. She was a friend to all and loved by all who knew her. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield, Mass. Interment will be at a later date. Donations in Kathy's memory may be sent to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington DC 20090-8160. For online guest book and driving directions to the church, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019