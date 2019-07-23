Kathleen M. "Kathy" Healy Conroy of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly surrounded by her loving family on July 18, 2019. Kathy was an employee of the Norfolk County Sheriff's Office. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved the special bond she had with her nieces and nephews. Kathy will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Daughter of the late Timothy and Mary (Keane) Healy, she was the beloved wife of Michael G. Conroy of Holbrook; loving sister of Brian Healy and his wife Nicole of Quincy, Julie Higgins and her husband Martin of Braintree, Timothy Healy (deceased) and his wife Amy of Quincy, Martin Healy (deceased) and his former wife Thora Conrad of Amesbury; devoted aunt to Meghan, Erin, Brendan, Ryan, Shane, Liam, Aidan, Ronan, Nolan, and Declan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, loving friends, and their special dog Woody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019