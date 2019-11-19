|
|
Kathleen M. "Kay" (Keady) Cully, of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully November 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Clancy) Keady from Spiddal, Co. Galway, Ireland, she was the loving mother of James M. Cully and his wife Tammy Camillone of South Boston, Carolyn A. and her husband Thomas Cormican of South Weymouth, Diane M. Cully of Hanover, and Kevin J. and his wife Keli Cully of South Boston; cherished sister of the late Joseph Keady, Mary Conway, and Virginia Monty; devoted Nana of Caitlyn, Molly, Laura, Harry, Kevin, and Liam. Kathleen was a Supervising Claims Agent for the City of Boston Workmens Compensation Department for 20 years until her retirement. She was awarded the Parkman Club Award for exceptional service by Mayor Thomas M. Menino in 1996. She was a graduate of St. Margaret Grammar School and Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School. Family and friends will honor and remember Kathleens life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, on Thursday, November 21, from 4-8 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church, Milton, on Friday morning, November 22, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For directions and guest book, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 19, 2019