Kathleen M. Finlay of Brighton, formerly of Braintree and Everett, died on May 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David C. Finlay Sr. for 58 years. She was the devoted mother of Maureen Lamb (Bob) of Holderness, N.H., David Finlay Jr. (deceased) (Nancy) of Marlborough, Mary Christine Finlay (Bob Luttman) of York, Maine, James M. Finlay (Marcie) of Ithaca, N.Y., Ted Finlay (Heather) of Maineville, Ohio. Also loving Nana to Christine, Annette, Conner, Megan, Kirkley, Brendan, Michaela, Marissa, Brenna, PJ and Devon; great-grandmother of Madelyn, David, Brianna, and Elizabeth. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers and to acknowledge the incredible care she received, the family has asked that contributions be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459 or https://gscommunitycare.org/Donate.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 27, 2020