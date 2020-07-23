Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Gilroy, age 73, passed away peacefully the morning of July 19, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on November 11, 1946, to Katherine "Katie" and John "Jack" Briaddy. She attended Notre Dame High School in Schenectady, N.Y., and graduated from Rosary Hill College in Amherst, N.Y. She moved to the South Shore of Massachusetts in the 1970s and resided in Scituate for more than 50 years. She was a talented artist and shared her love of art by starting her career as a substitute art teacher within the public school system; she then accomplished herself in the profession of interior decorating, and toward her later years she returned to her love of teaching in the Scamps Childcare Program in the Scituate Public Schools. Throughout her life Kathleen always loved spending time with our family's dogs, practicing her green thumb and relaxing in nature, whether it was the beach and ocean, or the lake and mountains. She was a character who loved to strike a conversation with anyone and wasn't afraid to be silly and fun natured. She was a caring mother to Brian Gilroy and his wife Rachel of Hull; Matthew Gilroy of Scituate; and Bridget Mirarchi and her husband Andrew of Scituate. She was the loving nana to Rowan, Meara, Grace and Saoirse. She was the sister of James Briaddy of Ballston Lake, N.Y., and Maryanne Ryan of Shrewsbury, and the aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gilroy in 2017. Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 24, from 3-7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distance. The funeral Mass will be at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. For online guest book, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196