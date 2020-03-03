|
Kathleen M. Gallagher-Grennon, of Quincy and formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a short, but valiant battle with brain cancer. She was 65 years of age. Kathleen devoted her life to advocating and caring for others, spending her career as a nurse, most recently as a Nurse Case Manager at Atrius Health in Braintree, where she worked for many years. Kathleen was one of six children of the late Joseph and Mary Irene Gallagher. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Grennon, and two sons: Edward Jr. and his wife Kerry of Quincy, and Joseph and his partner Evan of Safe Harbor, Florida. She is also survived by 4 siblings: Patricia Scearbo of Burlington, Helen Rullis of Quincy, Thomas Gallagher of Quincy and Joanne Calhoun and husband Bud of Manalapan, New Jersey. She was sadly predeceased by her younger sister, Linda Gallagher of Quincy. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and their families. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 6, at St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy at 10 a.m. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, March 5, at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Donations in Kathleen's name may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
