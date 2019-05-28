Kathleen M. "Kathy" (Koski) Jordan of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family early Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. Born in Dorchester, she was the daughter of Karl A. Koski and Claire M. (Jacobson) of Weymouth. Kathy was a 1985 graduate of North Quincy High School, and earned her associate's degree from Quincy Jr. College. She was the After School Program Director for Hingham Public Schools for many years. Kathy enjoyed spending her leisure time with family and friends at the beach and around the pool. She also enjoyed observing thunder and lightning storms while sitting on her front porch. Kathy was the beloved wife of 30 years of James W. Jordan of Marshfield; devoted mother of Connor and Jimmy Jordan of Marshfield; loving sister of Stephen Koski of Quincy, Karen Even and her husband Chris of Hingham, Tricia Carney and her husband Brian of Quincy, Michael Koski and his wife Katy of Milton; daughter in-law of James and Joanne Jordan of Quincy; and sister in-law of Joellen Dellamano of Quincy, Julie Jordan and her husband David O'Connor of Quincy, Jackie Helebert and her husband David of Mansfield, and the late Joey Jordan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the Mass of Christian burial in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Interment in Couch Cemetery, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kathleen's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or visit www.pancan.org. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2019