Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Ann Church
Wollaston, MA
View Map
Kathleen M. Joyce Obituary
Kathleen "Kathie" Marie (Lannan) Joyce of Mashpee, passed peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 87 at Bridges by Epoch in Mashpee, where she will be remembered by the staff for her winsome demeanor and infectious smile. Kathie is survived by her devoted husband Bill; her two sons, Joe Lannan and Larry Lannan; her stepchildren Lori Galotti, Barbie Joyce, Kevin Joyce, Nancy Lafauce, Kerry Joyce, and Debra LaMonica; her sister, Peggy Linskey; as well as her five granddaughters and two great-grandchildren whom she adored and relished in being the best Mimi. Kathie was always impeccably dressed and took great pride in maintaining a beautiful home. Known for her exquisite penmanship she was often called upon to create beautiful cards, invitations and announcements for family and friends. She and Bill lived in Braintree before retiring to the Southport community in Mashpee. For nearly twenty-five years, they enjoyed driving the back roads of their beloved Cape Cod and dining out every day at a different restaurant. Kathie, with her social grace and quick sense of humor, made friends wherever they went, and her engaging presence will be missed at many of her and Bills favorite places. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, Wollaston. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours on Friday, January 31, 2020, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square. Interment will be later. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020
