1/
Kathleen M. Leahy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Leahy, age 77, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1961. She received her associates degree from Aquinas College in Milton in 1963. Kathleen was employed as a legal secretary for Lyne Woodworth & Evarts LLP of Boston for forty years. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Marys Church in West Quincy. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. Kathleen was dedicated to her family, especially her nieces and nephew, great nieces and great nephews. Beloved daughter of the late John A. and Elizabeth T. (Doherty) Leahy. Devoted sister of the late Dennis A. Leahy and Elizabeth M. Leahy. Dear sister-in-law of Karen E. Leahy of South Weymouth. Loving aunt of Denise K. Bagley and her husband Steven, Jr. of Whitman, Debra M. Leahy of South Weymouth, and Dennis A. Leahy, Jr. and his wife Morgan of Fall City, WA. Cherished great aunt of Steven E. Bagley III, Katelyn D. Bagley, William D. Bagley, Maeve Quincy Leahy, and Ryan Dennis Leahy. In light of current events, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleens memory may be made to Saint Marys Church, c/o 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved