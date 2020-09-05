Kathleen Marie O'Leary of Naples, Fla., formerly of Cohasset, Mass., Ogunquit, Maine, and Braintree, Mass., passed away August 31, 2020, after a long, determined battle with melanoma. Kathleen was born in Quincy, Mass., August 26, 1947, to the late Robert W. and Mary (Dolan) O'Brien. Kathleen attended Braintree, Mass., schools and graduated from Bay State College of Boston. Kathleen retired as an executive assistant to the CEO of Adventis Consulting. Prior to that she was an assistant to senior executives of Reebok for over ten years. In retirement, Kathleen enjoyed her many hours volunteering with the Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna Beach. Kathleen was a passionate, adventurous, fearless traveler. For example, six weeks after brain surgery she was tubing down the Amazon in Ecuador. During her life she visited six continents and over 30 countries as well as much of the USA. She was an amazing cook, server of an elegant beef wellington, and a sensational gardener, her gardens blazed with vibrant blossoms. Kathleen was an independent, energetic, loving woman who will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to have shared her life. Her driving passion though was her love for her family, John, her husband of 52 years, her children John (Hull, Mass.) and Erin (Alexandria, Va.), and her cherished grandchildren Jack, Andrew, and Maeve O'Leary. Survivors include her sister Maureen (Hull, Mass.), brothers Steven (Quincy, Mass.) and Gary (Attleboro, Mass.), aunt, Lois Murphy (Quincy, Mass.), and many dear relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, services will held at a later date. Memorial donations to honor Kathleen may be made to her special causes, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or the Wounded Warriors
Project.