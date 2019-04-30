|
|
Kathleen M. (McGee) Sullivan of Milton and Wareham, passed peacefully on April 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Sullivan Jr.; loving mother of Kathleen M. Hurley and her husband Tom of Milton, Nancy M. Sullivan and her husband Mustapha Jay Jahour of Boston, Janet P. Colleary of Westboro, John J. Sullivan III and his wife Trish Kelley Sullivan of Duxbury, Daniel B. Sullivan and his wife Wendy of Scituate; sister of James McGee of Indiana, Patricia Jackson of Randolph, Anne McGee of Bradford, Elizabeth Fino of Wilmington and the late William McGee. Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass in St. Agathas Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 9 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Kathleen to New Bridge on the Charles Long Term Care, 7000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026. For directions and expressions of sympathy, visit www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019